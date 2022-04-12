Left Menu

BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 52.5% Of Vote-IFOP-Fiducial Poll

BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 52.5% Of Vote-IFOP-Fiducial Poll

Rolling IFOP-Fiducial 2022 for Paris Match, LCI and Sud Radio: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 52.5% OF VOTE VS LE PEN

* THE ABSTENTION RATE IS EXPECTED AT 25.5% FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Survey of 2,004 respondents conducted between April 10-12; margin of error between +/- 1.4 and 3.1 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)

