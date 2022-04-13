YouTube down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Left Menu

Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Downdetector, which showed there were more than 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. Users also reported issues with accessing live television platform YouTube TV.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 10,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Users also reported issues with accessing live television platform YouTube TV. YouTube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

