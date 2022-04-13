Left Menu

China's Jan-March overall trade with Russia rises 28% to $38.2 bln

China's overall trade with Russia rose to 243.03 billion yuan ($38.18 billion) in January-March, a Chinese customs spokesman said on Wednesday, up 27.8% from a year earlier.

  • China

China's overall trade with Russia rose to 243.03 billion yuan ($38.18 billion) in January-March, a Chinese customs spokesman said on Wednesday, up 27.8% from a year earlier. China's total trade with Ukraine climbed to 29.6 billion yuan in the first quarter, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen said at a press conference, up 10.6%.

China's trade with both Russia and Ukraine has maintained an uptrend, Li said, adding that China's economic and trade cooperation with other countries including Russia and Ukraine will remain normal. China's overall trade with Russia reached 190.12 billion yuan in January-March 2021, while its trade with Ukraine stood at 26.77 billion yuan, according to previous customs data. ($1 = 6.3646 Chinese yuan renminbi)

