Samsung to host its first-ever 6G Forum next month: Details Inside

Samsung will host its first-ever 6G Forum next month to share knowledge and insights on 6G, the next-gen communication technology, the South Korean firm announced on Wednesday.

Scheduled for May 13, 2022, online registration for the Samsung 6G Forum is open till May 13. Email notifications will be sent out for event schedule updates, and registered participants may leave questions on the event website prior to each session.

The forum will bring together leading global experts from academia and industry in the area of next-gen communications technologies to discuss in-depth about future of the communication technologies that will drive significant changes across the board by 2030. The event will be held under the theme 'The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All'.

The Samsung 6G Forum will be broadcast live online via Samsung's YouTube channel. More information can be found here.

"In addition to the Samsung AI Forum and the Samsung Security Tech Forum we hold every year as 'Samsung Tech Forum', this new Samsung 6G Forum will further strengthen our position within the field. We look forward to discussing related key topics with colleagues, experts, and anyone interested in the next-generation communications technology," said Sebastian Seung, President and Head of Samsung Research.