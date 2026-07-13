SK Hynix Faces Turbulent Waters After Blockbuster Nasdaq Debut

SK Hynix, a leading Korean memory-chip maker, experienced a significant drop in share value, plummeting more than 15 percent on Monday. This decline followed the successful debut of its American Depository Receipts (ADR) on Nasdaq last week, which had initially generated substantial investor interest.

Despite SK Hynix raising over $26 billion by issuing ADRs priced at $149, which opened at $170 with a 14 percent increase, the momentum waned. The ADRs concluded at $168, marking a decline in enthusiasm. This drop, alongside more than a 10 percent fall in shares of rival Samsung, led to a nearly 9 percent fall in the Korean stock index KOSPI, where both companies hold a combined weight of over 50 percent.

The semiconductor sector, driven by the AI investment surge, had been thriving, with SK Hynix, Samsung, and U.S. competitor Micron entering the trillion-dollar valuation arena this year. However, the ongoing memory chip shortage has prompted consumer tech platforms like Apple to raise product prices, adding to market uncertainties. Investor concerns persist over the long-term profitability of AI investments, with SK Hynix investing heavily to increase chip capacity amidst fears about impact on margins.