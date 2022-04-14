Left Menu

China securities regulator orders Legend Holdings to fix information disclosures

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:16 IST
China securities regulator orders Legend Holdings to fix information disclosures
Legend Holdings Corp Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's securities regulator on Thursday ordered Legend Holdings Corp to rectify information disclosure issues.

Legend failed to file timely, complete, and accurate disclosures regarding certain information, the Beijing bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022