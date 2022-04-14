China securities regulator orders Legend Holdings to fix information disclosures
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 13:16 IST
- Country:
- China
China's securities regulator on Thursday ordered Legend Holdings Corp to rectify information disclosure issues.
Legend failed to file timely, complete, and accurate disclosures regarding certain information, the Beijing bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its website.
