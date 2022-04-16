Scoreboard: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis c Axar b Khaleel Ahmed 8 Anuj Rawat lbw b Thakur 0 Virat Kohli run out 12 Glenn Maxwell c Lalit Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav 55 Suyash Prabhudessai c Kuldeep Yadav b Axar 6 Shahbaz Ahmed not out 32 Dinesh Karthik not out 66 Extras: (lb-3, w-7) 10 Total: 189/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 5-1, 13-2, 40-3, 75-4, 92-5 Bowling: Mustafizur 4-0-48-0, Thakur 4-0-27-1, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-36-1, Axar 4-0-29-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-46-1.

