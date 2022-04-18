Left Menu

LML Electric inks LOI with Germany's eROCKIT to form JV

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 14:23 IST
LML Electric inks LOI with Germany's eROCKIT to form JV
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

LML Electric on Monday said it has inked a letter of intent (LOI) to form a joint venture with Germany-based electric hyperbike manufacturer eROCKIT AG.

If the parties agree on the JV, the mass production of the bikes will take place at LML's facilities in India.

''With this new jewel in LML's crown, the technology strength, manufacturing prowess, and disruptive consumer experience that we stand committed to offering, will get a new dimension altogether, besides meeting the high level of expectations of our primary as well as secondary target audience,'' LML CEO Yogesh Bhatia said in a statement.

eROCKIT, a unique pedal-powered electric motorcycle, is a hyperbike that runs with effortless pedalling and has a top speed of over 90 km/h, supported by an advanced battery and electric direct drive motor.

The innovative, clutch-free direct drive of the eROCKIT intelligently adapts to the intuitive pedal control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022