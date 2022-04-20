TCG plans to develop India's first private sector quantum computer

TCG Group on Wednesday said it is planning to develop India's first private sector quantum computer in Kolkata which will usher in a new era in research projects.

Quantum computers are machines that use the properties of quantum physics and can vastly outperform even the best supercomputers in carrying out certain tasks.

TCG, led by Purnendu Chatterjee, also announced that it wants to get university status for its existing research centre, TCG CREST, where PhD scholars are working in frontier technologies. Chatterjee announced the projects at the sixth Bengal Global Business Summit organised by the state government. He did not disclose any investment figure on quantum computing and research but said it can run into thousands of crores of rupees.

A company official claimed that the country's defence establishment has set up a quantum computing lab.

CREST is working in the areas of quantum computing, neurosciences, cryptology, data driven intelligence, and sustainable energy, he said.

The research works are being led by globally renowned scientists who have joined the initiative from institutions and universities which are known for their leadership in research efforts globally, Chatterjee said.

Prof Sabyasachi Bhattacharya, who was director of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and is now associated with TCG's CREST, said, ''We don't want to keep research with education separate. That is the reason for seeking university status for CREST.'' CREST has already applied for that status.

''As a part of the global innovation ecosystem, these research centres along with a university will help curate an intellectual property base with entrepreneurial opportunities and high-end jobs in the state,'' Chatterjee said.

