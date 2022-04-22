Left Menu

Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle sheds light on the impact of climate change

On the occasion of Earth Day 2022, Google dedicated the artwork of Google Doodle to raise awareness about climate change.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 10:09 IST
Google Doodle to mark Earth Day 2022 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Earth Day 2022, Google dedicated the artwork of Google Doodle to raise awareness about climate change. The artwork showcases real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources to showcase the impact of climate change across different regions.

It includes a variety of GIFs created from photos of real locations, all taken over several years. Each time-lapse GIF will be displayed for a few hours throughout the day, Mashable reported. Today's doodle features real imagery from Glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa, Sermersooq Glacier retreat in Greenland, Great Barrier Reef in Australia and Harz Forests in Germany, all having witnessed the impact of climate crisis in some form or another.

"Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet. Stay tuned throughout the day to view these scenes, each remaining on the homepage for several hours at a time," Google said. Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year. The theme for Earth Day 2022 is "Invest In our Planet", urging businesses to shift towards sustainable practices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

