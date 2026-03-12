Bail Granted in Controversial Protest Case Against Kerala Health Minister

In a significant development, a court in Thalassery has granted bail to five Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists involved in a controversial murder attempt case against state Health Minister Veena George. The session judge pointed to the lack of evidence linking the accused with any weapon, contrary to the prosecution's claims.

The accused were reportedly involved in protests on February 25, against alleged medical negligence cases at Kannur railway station. While the complainant accused the activists of threatening the minister with a weapon, the court acknowledged that no weapon was found with them at the time of arrest.

The court criticized the prosecution's handling of the case, observing the absence of a formal statement from the Health Minister and supporting documents like the wound certificate. Additionally, despite some accused having a criminal history, the judge emphasized that this alone was insufficient to deny bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)