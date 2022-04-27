All you need to know about new Data safety section in Google Play

Google has launched a new 'Data Safety' section in Google Play which will provide people with more information about how apps collect, share and secure users' data.

Google says the new Data safety section will give people the visibility and control they need to enjoy their apps. The new section will be visible on devices running Android 5 and up versions.

"We heard from users and app developers that displaying the data an app collects, without additional context, is not enough. Users want to know for what purpose their data is being collected and whether the developer is sharing user data with third parties. In addition, users want to understand how app developers are securing user data after an app is downloaded. That's why we designed the Data safety section to allow developers to clearly mark what data is being collected and for what purpose it's being used," Google wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Developers are required to complete this section for their apps by July 20th. They will have to show the following information:

Whether the developer is collecting data and for what purpose.

Whether the developer is sharing data with third parties.

The app's security practices, like encryption of data in transit and whether users can ask for data to be deleted.

Whether a qualifying app has committed to following Google Play's Families Policy to better protect children in the Play store.

Whether the developer has validated their security practices against a global security standard

"Giving users more visibility into how apps collect, share and secure their data through the Data safety section is just one way we're keeping the Android users and ecosystem safe," Google said.

More information about the new Data Safety section in Google Play can be found here.