NSIL's satellite for Tata Sky set for June 22 launch

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 00:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 00:26 IST
NSIL's satellite for Tata Sky set for June 22 launch
India's newest space PSU NSIL's first demand-driven communication satellite for Tata Sky will be launched by Arianspace on June 22, the France-based satellite launch service providers said.

The Ku-Band four-tonne GSAT-24, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), will provide high-quality television, telecommunications, and broadcasting services over India.

''The first Ariane 5 of the year will orbit two geostationary telecommunication satellites, MEASAT-3d and GSAT-24,'' an Arianspace statement said.

It said the satellites will be launched for two long-standing Arianespace customers – MEASAT, the leading Malaysian satellite operator, and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space (DOS).

''This Ariane 5 launch from the Guiana Space Center, Europe's Spaceport, is scheduled for June 22, during a launch window from 21:03 to 22:43 UTC,” Arianespace said.

MEASAT-3d, to be co-located with MEASAT-3a and MEASAT-3b at the 91.5°E orbital slot, is a multi-mission telecommunications satellite built by Airbus Defence and Space. ''This new satellite will significantly enhance broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps per user in areas with limited or no terrestrial network throughout Malaysia while continuing to provide redundancy and additional capacity for video distribution in HD, 4K, and ultimately 8K in the Asia-Pacific region,'' it said.

Last year, NSIL had announced that entire satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 will be leased to its committed customer Tata Sky for meeting their DTH application needs.

