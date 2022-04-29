Left Menu

China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 17:09 IST
China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China's market regulator said on Friday, in its second recall in the country this month.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said the recall affects both imported vehicles and those made in China.

The cars being recalled don't display the unit, such as miles or kilometers per hour, for their speed when in Track Mode, which in extreme cases could lead to collisions, it said.

Earlier in April, the administration said Tesla was recalling 127,785 Model 3s due to potential problems with semiconductors that also could cause accidents.

This latest recall affects 1,850 imported Model 3s and 12,834 of the same model made in China, manufactured from January 12, 2019-March 25, 2022.

The notice said Tesla Motors (Beijing) and Tesla (Shanghai) will upgrade the software of the vehicles within the recall's scope for free using an over-the-air (OTA) technology, enabling owners of the cars to complete the process.

The company will contact owners of vehicles that cannot be upgraded that way so the upgrades can be done at Tesla service centers.

In June 2021, Tesla recalled more than 285,000 vehicles, including most of those made in China, to fix a software problem. That was followed by a recall of nearly 200,000 in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022