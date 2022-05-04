Philips accessories launched in India

- TPV introduces the range of Philips Audio, Video, Mobile and Home Power accessories - Partners with Supertron Electronics for national distribution and aims to become the preferred brand choice in the accessories segment NEW DELHI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TPV Technology recently announced its foray into a new category with the launch of Philips accessories in the Indian market. The product portfolio offers a wide range of Philips Audio, Video, Mobile and Home Power accessories for its quality conscious and performance-driven consumers. There is a huge potential in the Indian market for the Mobile and Audio accessories category. This category is growing at 6% -7% CAGR every year in India and has already reached INR 300+ billion (approx). Philips accessories is amongst the fastest growing brands in global markets like Europe and Latin America. With the India launch, TPV plans to grow the business further through strategic alliances and a strong presence in both online and offline markets.

The new Philips accessories range includes Mobile accessories like Power Bank, Wall Chargers, Car Chargers and Charging cables; AV Accessories like HDMI Cables and Audio cables; Office and Home-use Power Extension boards, Network cables and Type-C Docking stations. Philips HDMI 2.1 Cables come with 8K resolution support providing an immersive viewing experience to the consumers. The Power Extension boards include the universal socket that can connect all kinds of plugs, making it the go-to option. The Type-C Docking Stations are equipped with premium minimalistic finish and come with a wide range of ports that give the flexibility of connecting multiple devices. These docking products are a convenient solution apt for travelling professionals and those who need to connect multiple devices on their work desk. The Philips Power Bank comes with Qi Technology wireless charging which is widely being adopted by smartphones and other smart device users. The entire Philips accessories product portfolio ranges from a price point of INR 11,999/- to INR 150/- as per the product category and offers multiple variants to meet the diverse demand of consumers with no compromise on technology and innovation.

The product assortment has been curated post mapping the day-to-day requirements of the consumers. Hence these products are suitable for a varied set of people ranging from working professionals, students, tech enthusiasts, gamers and home users providing them a hassle-free experience. Further, this range also offers ideal connectivity and streaming solutions for large format discussions, conference calls and meetings rooms to fulfil the requirements of enterprises and firms. The brand is planning to come up with more innovative products within the same category in the near future.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd., said,''We see a great potential in the Indian Market for our accessories range. After becoming a leading brand in the audio video segment, we believe our entry into this new category will help in elevating the consumer's experience with better connectivity and operability. Backed by the Philips legacy of trust and innovation across sectors, our vision is to offer the best products in the Philips accessories range and become the preferred brand choice of Indian consumers.'' The Philips accessories are manufactured as per the global quality standards at the TPV manufacturing facilities across the globe. To cater to the Indian market smoothly, TPV has partnered up with Supertron Electronics as the National Distribution Partner. The products will be available at all leading e-commerce platforms, large format retail stores, Apple Premium Sales Channel and other key retail outlets across India.

Mr. Vibhor Agarwal (Director Marketing), Supertron, added, ''Our association with TPV for Philips accessories is one more step towards our commitment to provide quality products to Indian consumers through our strong partner network. We are confident that with our distribution strength coupled with the Philips brand promise of reliable innovation, we will be able to offer the best solutions to our customers. We are excited and look forward to a great journey that can revolutionise the accessories market in the coming future.'' Supertron is a leading IT & Telecom distribution & services intermediary in India. From servers to laptops, from components to accessories, Supertron boasts of a wide and deep national network, with a reach of more than 750 cities and more than 11,000+ partners across India.

Product features Philips Type-C USB Hub Being the ultimate travel solution, the Philips Type-C USB Hub has an 8-in-1 docking station. As the name suggests, it comes with Type-C female & Malex 5V-20V/3A (Max.:60W, PD3.0) along with 1 HDMI, RJ45, Micro SD card slot and supports USB 3.0. This Type-C Hub works well with laptop devices that support USB-C charging facility and is compatible with all key brands available in the market. The Type-C Hub offers the best-in-class rugged & stylish finish and comes in space grey color.

The Philips USB Type-C Hub is available in 7-in-1, 6-in-1, 5-in-1 & 4-in-1 docking station options.

Price Range: INR 4,199 - 11,999/- (MRP) Philips Power Banks The Philips Power Banks are equipped with Qi Technology wireless charging which is widely adopted by smartphones and other smart devices. Compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology, the power bank comes with 10,000mAh battery life with Safe Li-Polymer & over heat protection.

A comprehensive range of power banks is also available without the Qi wireless charging technology.

Price Range: INR 1,999-6,999 /- (MRP) Philips Fast Wall Charger with USB & Type-C ports The Philips wall charger comes with AC 100-240V 50/60 Hz & two USB charging ports by which two devices can be simultaneously charged. Equipped with over voltage protection, the ultra-portable light weight wall charger offers over current and over temperature protection as well.

Price: INR 1,999 /- (MRP) Philips Fast Car Charger with USB & Type-C Ports The premium designed Philips QC/PD Fast Car Charger is light in weight and comes with 2 USB charging ports which are compatible with smartphones, tablets and all USB supported devices. Keeping in mind the safety of the consumer, the charger is also equipped with over voltage protection, over current protection and over temperature protection.

Price: INR 1,999 /- (MRP) Philips Sync & Charge Cables The Philips Sync and Charge cables are available in Micro USB, Type-C Charging and Lightning variant which are suitable for iPhone, iPad and devices with USB A and PD charging input ports, developed keeping in mind the requirements of the consumers. Philips cables are made with pure oxygen free copper material, capable of carrying high data and speed. It allows consumers to charge their devices and sync data and music from their devices seamlessly. Lightning and Type-C cables are braided cables which makes them more durable and flexible. The Philips charging cables are stress tested over 10,000 times for tough use and are extra-long for easy access and convenience.

Price Range: INR 299 - INR 1,999 /- (MRP) Philips Power Multiplier The Philips Power Multiplier offers 6 AC Power Universal Outlets and an Individual Switch Control with Light Indicator. This product comes with 1.2m (4ft.) 100% copper cable and conductor. From the safety point of view, the power multiplier offers 10A Over Current Protection, PC Plastic Material for outer & Child Safety Shutter.

The Philips Power Multiplier is also available with 3AC, 4AC & 5AC universal power outlets and main switch control.

Price Range: INR 1,199-1,999/- (MRP) Philips HDMI Cables The Philips HDMI cable provides an 8K resolution UHD 4320p with ultra-high speed of 48Gbps data transfer, Philips HDMI Ver 2.1 cables provide an ultimate immersive viewing experience. Philips HDMI Ver 2.1 cables support enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) and are made with higher strength 28AWG pure copper wire. It offers VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) with Auto Low Latency Mode which provides better image quality and further strengthen gaming experience.

These cables are available in sizes 1.5m and 3m and support all HD formats such as home theatre and gaming applications. Moreover, the connectors are gold plated giving the product a premium finish.

Range also includes, HDMI Ver 2.0 cables with sizes 1.5m, 3m and 5m long cables.

Price Range: INR 699-1,899/- (MRP) Philips Network Cables With superior shielding in place, Philips Network Cables maximize data transfers by guarding against external radio frequency noise. The cables come with flexible PVC jacket and molded plugs which ensure secure connections between components. Additionally, the consumer can meet the specific connection requirements with RJ45 connectors.

The Philips Network Cables are available in three sizes, 2m, 5m & 10m.

Price Range: INR 599-1,199 /- (MRP) Philips Fiber Optic Audio Cable As the name suggests, Philips Fiber Optic Audio Cable carries digital information to the components via optically pure light tube for uncompromised Hi-definition sound. Furthermore, the PVC jacket provides protection to the core of the cable and offers extended durability.

Price: INR 549 /- (MRP) Philips Headphone Extension Cables Keeping in mind the consumer needs, the Headphone Extension cables are made with high purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer and are coated with Flexible PVC jacket, making the cables durable in nature. For the convenience of the consumer, the connectors have been colour coded which enhances the look of the cable.

The headphone Extension Cables are available in two sizes, 1.5m & 5m.

Price Range: INR 299-499/- (MRP) Philips AUX Cables The Philips AUX cable is made of high purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer. Moreover, the cable is coated with flexible PVC jacket and non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use. These Audio cables are available in two sizes 1.5m & 3m.

Price Range: INR 299-399/- (MRP) Philips Stereo 'Y' Adapter The Stereo Y Adapter is a distinctive product which offers convenience and innovation together. The Adapter offers two 3.5mm jacks with nickel plated connector for reliable contact. Additionally, the outer body of the adapter offers non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use with molded plug for secure connections.

Price: INR 150 /- (MRP) About TPV Technology: TPV Technology is one of the world's leading consumer electronics player. With an exclusive brand license agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V, we focus on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips branded products across their audio-video and accessories and its mobile phones portfolio. We do this by combining the innovative Philips brand heritage with the design expertise, operational excellence, flexibility and speed of TPV Technology.

TPV Technology Group has 11 production sites, 28 brand offices, 3 R&D centers and employs close to 32,000 people in several locations around the globe. We have been able to drive our growth over the years by leveraging our economies of scale and core competencies in R&D, manufacturing, logistic efficiency and quality.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)