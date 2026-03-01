'Recently, I heard that someone from DMK said they do not fear me or my father,' says PM Modi in Madurai.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
'Recently, I heard that someone from DMK said they do not fear me or my father,' says PM Modi in Madurai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- DMK
- Madurai
- political tension
- statement
- response
- regional politics
- India
- BJP
- opposition
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Hits Back: 'Desperate Statements of Dissatisfied Souls'
Tata Group's Strategic Response to West Asia Geopolitical Tensions
Rising Tensions: Iran's Response to Khamenei's Death Sparks Global Alert
TUI's Swift Response in Middle East Crisis
SpiceJet to operate four special flights from Fujairah in the UAE to bring back stranded passengers to India: Statement.