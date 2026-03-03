Left Menu

Diplomatic Calls for Peace: Lavrov and Albusaidi Discuss Iran's Crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi discussed Iran's situation. They emphasized halting hostilities and advocated for diplomatic solutions within international law. Both expressed readiness to support compromise solutions, including through the United Nations.

In a crucial diplomatic move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in a phone call with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on Tuesday to address escalating tensions surrounding Iran. During the call, both ministers highlighted the urgency of halting hostilities.

The conversation underscored the importance of returning to political and diplomatic channels to resolve the crisis comprehensively. Lavrov and Albusaidi conveyed a shared commitment to supporting peaceful resolutions, prioritizing international law principles.

They also affirmed readiness to back compromise solutions at the United Nations, seeking to foster stability and peace in the region.

