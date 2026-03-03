Diplomatic Calls for Peace: Lavrov and Albusaidi Discuss Iran's Crisis

In a crucial diplomatic move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in a phone call with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on Tuesday to address escalating tensions surrounding Iran. During the call, both ministers highlighted the urgency of halting hostilities.

The conversation underscored the importance of returning to political and diplomatic channels to resolve the crisis comprehensively. Lavrov and Albusaidi conveyed a shared commitment to supporting peaceful resolutions, prioritizing international law principles.

They also affirmed readiness to back compromise solutions at the United Nations, seeking to foster stability and peace in the region.