Scoreboard: CSK vs RCB

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday.

RCB Innings: Virat Kohli b Moeen 30 Faf du Plessis c Ravindra Jadeja b Moeen 38 Glenn Maxwell run out (Uthappa/Dhoni) 3 Mahipal Lomror c Ruturaj Gaikwad b M Theekshana 42 Rajat Patidar c Mukesh Choudhary b Pretorius21 Dinesh Karthik not out 26 Wanindu Hasaranga c Ruturaj Gaikwad b M Theekshana 0 Shahbaz Ahmed b M Theekshana1 Harshal Patel run out (Conway/Pretorius) 0 Mohammed Siraj not out0 Extras: (LB-5, W-7) 12 Total: (For eight wickets in 20 overs) 173 Fall of wickets: 1-62, 2-76, 3-79, 4-123, 5-155, 6-155, 7-157, 8-171.

Bowling: Mukesh Choudhary 3-0-30-0, Simarjeet Singh 2-0-21-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-27-3, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-20-0, Moeen Ali 4-0-28-2, Dwaine Pretorius 3-0-42-1. MORE PTI APA APA

