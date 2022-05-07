NASA’s HERA analog crew members step into augmented reality; insights to aid Artemis astronauts

Crew members within NASA's Human Exploration Research Analog (HERA) are helping scientists find out if immersive technologies like augmented reality (AR) could help future astronauts accomplish their missions with greater independence.

For the unversed, HERA is a habitat at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston that houses four participants at a time. It is used by researchers to study how crews respond to isolation, confinement, and remote conditions without leaving Earth.

For HERA Campaign 6, crews of four simulate the long trek to Mars' moon Phobos. Once the habitat's doors close, the crew members stay inside for 45 days until their mission ends. As part of their mission, crew members practice using AR, which provides them with an interactive experience enhanced by computer-generated perceptions that can help them accomplish medical, maintenance, or science tasks.

Meanwhile, scientists outside the habitat scrutinize their reactions to augmented reality -Can crew members efficiently use these tools without much outside guidance? Does augmented reality foster the confidence of crews in their ability to perform tasks? among others.

Insights gained will aid Artemis astronauts increase their efficiency and autonomy as they journey deeper into space. Through Artemis missions, NASA plans to land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, setting the stage for future human missions to Mars.

Ahead of the Artemis I flight test, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft will undergo a wet dress rehearsal - set for early June - at Launch Complex 39B to verify systems and practice countdown procedures for the first launch.