Fresh update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G: Here's what's new

The OnePlus 10R 5G is receiving a fresh update - OxygenOS 12 A.03 - with bug fixes and optimizations to power consumption, clarity of portrait photos, abnormal screen display in Always-On Display mode and more.

Build: IN: CPH2411_11.A.03​

Below is the complete update changelog:

Changelog

System [Optimized] the compatibility of OTG connection [Optimized] the power consumption in some scenarios, improved user experience [Fixed] the issue of interruption when connecting to a computer to transfer large files [Fixed] the occasional issue that screen displayed abnormally in Always-On Display mode [Fixed] the issue that the screen brightness displayed abnormally and adjusting brightness did not take effect after unlocking with fingerprint [Improved] system stability

Camera [Optimized] the clarity of portrait photos taken by the rear main camera



The update is incremental in nature, hence it will reach a limited number of users initially. A broader rollout will be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

OnePlus 10R 5G: Specifications

The OnePlus 10R 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, the handset runs OxygenOS based on Android 12.

The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The standard model has a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging support while the Endurance Edition houses a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support.

Coming to the optics department, the OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel resolution with an f/2.4 aperture.

For biometric authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.