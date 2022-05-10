Samsung introduces industry's first 512GB CXL DRAM

Samsung has developed the industry's first 512GB Compute Express Link (CXL) DRAM that packs four times the memory capacity and one-fifth the system latency over the previous version.

In a media release on Tuesday, Samsung said that it will begin sampling its 512GB CXL DRAM with customers and partners for joint evaluation and testing in Q3, 2022, and plans to have the memory ready for commercialization as next-generation server platforms become available.

"CXL DRAM will become a critical turning point for future computing structures by substantially advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and big data services, as we aggressively expand its usage in next-generation memory architectures including software-defined memory (SDM). Samsung will continue to collaborate across the industry to develop and standardize CXL memory solutions, while fostering an increasingly solid ecosystem," said Cheolmin Park, Vice President of Memory Global Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics, and Director of the CXL Consortium.

Built with an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) CXL controller, the new CXL DRAM is the first to pack 512GB of DDR5 DRAM. It will be the first memory device to support the PCIe 5.0 interface and will come in an EDSFF (E3.S) form factor.

Samsung also revealed plan to unveil an updated version of its open-source Scalable Memory Development Kit (SMDK) - a comprehensive software package that allows the CXL memory expander to work seamlessly in heterogeneous memory systems - later this month.

More information can be found here.