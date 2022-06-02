Left Menu

Tehran municipality websites hit by possible hacking, Iranian agency says

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 17:44 IST
Tehran municipality websites hit by possible hacking, Iranian agency says

Tehran municipality websites and intranet system were temporarily unavailable on Thursday, an Iranian news agency reported, suggesting it was possibly the result of hacking.

"Deliberate disruption in the internal systems of Tehran's municipality, including the publishing of an insulting image, put this system out of reach for colleagues for a few minutes," the municipality said, according to Iran's Young Journalists Club (YJC) news agency. YJC reported that Tehran municipality's website and its "My Tehran system" were taken down, adding that a hacker group had published videos from the municipality's data centre, claiming it had taken over the CCTV infrastructure of the capital city.

The Iranian authorities would investigate those behind the disruption and their operations, and would release information after a final review, the news agency reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022