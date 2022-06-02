Tehran municipality websites hit by possible hacking, Iranian agency says

Tehran municipality websites and intranet system were temporarily unavailable on Thursday, an Iranian news agency reported, suggesting it was possibly the result of hacking.

"Deliberate disruption in the internal systems of Tehran's municipality, including the publishing of an insulting image, put this system out of reach for colleagues for a few minutes," the municipality said, according to Iran's Young Journalists Club (YJC) news agency. YJC reported that Tehran municipality's website and its "My Tehran system" were taken down, adding that a hacker group had published videos from the municipality's data centre, claiming it had taken over the CCTV infrastructure of the capital city.

The Iranian authorities would investigate those behind the disruption and their operations, and would release information after a final review, the news agency reported.

