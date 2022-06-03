EXCLUSIVE-EU deal on single mobile charging port likely June 7 in setback for Apple - sources

Left Menu

EU countries and EU lawmakers are set to agree on a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones on June 7 when they meet to discuss a proposal that has been fiercely criticised by Apple, people familiar with the matter said.

EU countries and EU lawmakers are set to agree on a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets, and headphones on June 7 when they meet to discuss a proposal that has been fiercely criticized by Apple, people familiar with the matter said. The proposal for a single mobile charging port was first broached by the European Commission more than a decade ago after iPhone and Android users complained about having to use different chargers for their phones.

The former is charged from a Lightning cable while Android-based devices are powered using USB-C connectors. The trilogy next Tuesday will be the second and likely the final one between EU countries and EU lawmakers on the topic, an indication of a strong push to get a deal done, the people said.

Outstanding issues include broadening the scope of the proposal to laptops, a key demand by EU lawmakers that is likely to impact Samsung and Huawei, and other device makers, the people said. EU lawmakers also want to include wireless charging systems to be harmonized by 2025 while EU countries and the Commission want a longer lead-in period for technical reasons.

Apple was not immediately available for comment. It has previously been said the inappropriate use of dated international standards stifles innovation and that forcing users to change to new chargers could create a mountain of electronic waste.

