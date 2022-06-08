Hinduja Tech's Maiden Foray into Factory IoT Market Segment with a Robust Partner Ecosystem

Hinduja Tech (HT), a leading e-mobility engineering and digital services company, has partnered with a globally trusted, sustainable machine health management company, Senseye. Senseye is renowned for delivering AI-powered solutions for machine reliability and predictive maintenance for Global Fortune 500 companies. By partnering with Senseye, Hinduja Tech will offer a tailored, value-added multi-layered solution for customers at various stages of their Industry 4.0 transformation journey. Hinduja Tech is delighted to launch into the Industry 4.0 market with a proven, complete yet easy to deploy and scalable IoT Platform with predictive maintenance. It predicts failures of machines with unique and proprietary machine learning and performs prognostic analysis to improve the maintenance process in a simple and economical way to make data-driven decisions for profitable business results. "By integrating its expertise in Digital Services that includes end-to-end SAP Automotive Solutions along with Manufacturing and Plant engineering experience, Hinduja Tech will be able to develop the best-in-class complete IIoT solutions together with Senseye's Predictive Maintenance solution," observed Mr. Kumar Prabhas, CEO, Hinduja Tech. Simon Kampa, CEO at Senseye, says, "We believe that partnering with leading industrial and technology companies unlocks the benefits of Predictive Maintenance. That's why we're delighted to be partnering with Hinduja Tech. We look forward to working with them to help OEMs and automotive customers to reduce unplanned downtime, increase productivity and meet their sustainability targets." About Hinduja Tech Hinduja Tech (HT), part of the multi-billion-dollar Global Business Conglomerate, Hinduja Group, is the Integrated Product Engineering and Digital Solutions Provider for traditional, established, and new-age start-up mobility Industries, with a leadership position in Electric Vehicle (EV) & Autonomous space. Focused on the automotive industry, Hinduja Tech Digital Technologies Services & Solution division offers Industry 4.0 Digital Transformation Services, enterprise mobility services, full-stack IT Development, testing and support services using its proven agile development methodology and accelerators. HT Global Office Locations: US, Canada, Mexico, India, UK, Germany, Japan, China, and Romania About Senseye SenseyePdM is a globally trusted AI-powered Predictive Maintenance solutions leader that offers a simple way to apply PdM to thousands of machines across multiple sites at scale. SenseyePdM integrates seamlessly, on any machine and any data source. It brings a worldwide alliance network for supporting projects of various sizes. The company provides a clear pathway to accelerating digital transformation throughout asset-intensive organizations. Senseye brings top-notch benefits including Reduced Downtime, Improved Sustainability, Precise Maintenance, Support to Mobile Workers, Reduced Operating Costs, and Guaranteed ROI.

