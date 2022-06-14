Left Menu

Zeeve raises USD 2.65 mn in seed funding led by Leo Capital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 13:59 IST
Blockchain Technology startup Zeeve has raised USD 2.65 million in a seed funding round from Leo Capital and Blu Ventures.

The funds raised from the current round will be used for bolstering product development, augmenting the technology team and enhancing its reach among DApp developers and global corporations, the company said on Tuesday.

Founded in 2021, Zeeve builds web3 infrastructure and with more than 10,000 developers, Blockchain startups and enterprises are using its solution for Web3 infrastructure.

Ravi Chamria, CEO, Zeeve said that Lots of exciting innovations have happened in the web3.0 space like DeFi, NFTs, Decentralized Insurance, Prediction Markets, etc.

''We should expect to see a lot more innovation over the next five years, revolutionizing how we use the internet. With further advancements in blockchain technology, we may soon see web3 utilized for everything from online commerce to voting and governance,'' Chamria said.

