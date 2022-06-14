Left Menu

Mensa Brands acquires wearables brand Pebble

While maintaining our commitment to innovative design and affordable prices, Mensa brands will provide us with the technological innovations and digital brand building capabilities to disrupt the global smart wearable market, Pebble Co-Founder Komal Agarwal said.

Direct-to-consumer firm Mensa Brands on Tuesday said it has acquired the wearables brand Pebble for an undisclosed sum, marking its foray into the smart wearables segment.

This will strengthen Pebble's online footprint and amplify its marketing and branding efforts to become a household digital brand, Mensa Brands said in a statement.

''In the fast growing smart wearables segment, we believe Pebble stands apart as it perfectly combines fashion with cutting-edge technology. Our collaboration with Pebble is set to write the next chapter in the brand's journey, one which will take it to wider audiences and geographies, scaling its business exponentially in the process,'' Mensa Brands Founder and CEO Ananth Narayanan said.

Mensa said it builds digital-first brands from India by partnering with them to accelerate their growth in both marketplaces and D2C channels in India and globally.

Pebble is a lifestyle electronics brand founded in 2013 by the father and daughter duo, Ajay Agarwal and Komal Agarwal. Its main products include the Cosmo line of smartwatches, wireless audio, and devices like the Comet and Buds Pro.

''Being part of Mensa Brands will help strengthen our position in the wearables market and open up new opportunities for us to leverage. While maintaining our commitment to innovative design and affordable prices, Mensa brands will provide us with the technological innovations and digital brand building capabilities to disrupt the global smart wearable market,'' Pebble Co-Founder Komal Agarwal said.

