PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 03:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 03:46 IST
Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle among World Cup sites
Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle and Kansas City, Missouri, were the newcomers among the 11 US sites picked to host games at the 2026 World Cup, while Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Tennessee, and Orlando, Florida, were left out.

Arlington, Texas; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts, and Inglewood and Santa Clara, California, were the holdovers.

FIFA announced its selections on Thursday for the first World Cup with three co-hosts, also picking three Mexican cities and two in Canada.

The US selections included none of the nine stadiums used at the 1994 World Cup. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Orlando's Camping World Stadium were the only ones remaining in contention, and they were among the sites dropped in the final round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

