Google brings picture-in-picture mode to Google Meet in Chrome

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 17-06-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 13:49 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is rolling out picture-in-picture mode to Google Meet in Chrome. With support for PiP, you will be able to see up to four video tiles of meeting attendees in a floating window on top of other applications.

To use the PiP mode, at the bottom of your Meet tab, click More options (three-dots) > Open picture-in-picture. More information can be found here.

Additionally, Google is also adding the ability to pin multiple video feeds, providing greater flexibility in how you combine people and content and allowing you to adjust the view in a way that best serves your meeting.

"We hope these features make it easier for presenters and meeting attendees to stay engaged with their meeting," Google said.

The extended rollout of both features has already started, which could take more than 15 days to reach all users.

Picture-in-Picture and multi-pinning in Google Meet in Chrome will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

Earlier this week, Google updated the user experience for removing participants from a meeting in Google Meet. The improved experience will be available for Google Meet on laptop and desktop devices, as well as Android and iOS devices.

