Odd News Roundup: Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house'

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house'

A desperate developer in China's softening property market is coming up with a novel promotion to attract buyers, recently offering to take wheat and garlic as down payments. One advertisement of Henan-based developer Central China that had "swap wheat for the house" in the title says buyers can use the crop, priced at 2 yuan per catty, a Chinese unit of mass equal to roughly 500 grams, to offset as much as 160,000 yuan ($23,900.22) of down payment in one of its developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)