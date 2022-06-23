Odd News Roundup: Desperate Chinese property developer willing to 'swap wheat for house'

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 10:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A desperate developer in China's softening property market is coming up with a novel promotion to attract buyers, recently offering to take wheat and garlic as down payments. One advertisement of Henan-based developer Central China that had "swap wheat for the house" in the title says buyers can use the crop, priced at 2 yuan per catty, a Chinese unit of mass equal to roughly 500 grams, to offset as much as 160,000 yuan ($23,900.22) of down payment in one of its developments.

