Tennis-Gauff unleashes power serve to down second-round foe Buzarnescu

Gauff exploded onto the global stage in 2019 when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon at just 15-years-old.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 02:35 IST
It was an easy day at the office for American teenager Coco Gauff, who unleashed her mighty serve to beat Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2 6-3 in the Wimbledon second round on Thursday. The Roland-Garros finalist broke Buzarnescu's serve in the fourth game and launched an 122 mph rocket to win the fifth, the fastest serve so far in the women's tournament.

She broke the Romanian again to close out the set in a brisk 31 minutes. The 18-year-old slipped and fell in the sixth game of the second set but never lost her poise, forcing Buzarnescu into an error in the eighth game to break her serve.

She closed out the affair with an ace, one of 10 across the match, to set up a third-round showdown with compatriot Amanda Anisimova. Gauff exploded onto the global stage in 2019 when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon at just 15-years-old. She advanced to the last 16 last year, as well.

