Left Menu

Baby giraffe born in Santiago Zoo in Chile

The Santiago Zoo in Chile has a new resident: a male giraffe calf weighing almost 100 kilograms (220 pounds) and measuring 2 meters (6.5 feet). After reaching adulthood, a giraffe can measure up to 6 meters (almost 20 feet) and weight up to 2 tonnes.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 01-07-2022 02:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 02:42 IST
Baby giraffe born in Santiago Zoo in Chile
  • Country:
  • Argentina

The Santiago Zoo in Chile has a new resident: a male giraffe calf weighing almost 100 kilograms (220 pounds) and measuring 2 meters (6.5 feet). The baby giraffe was presented to the public on Wednesday and the zoo has launched a contest to help pick the new giraffe's name.

The giraffe was born on June 19, after nearly 15 months of gestation and five hours of labor. The giraffe was born to Jany, a female giraffe who will provide breast milk for the calf until it's able to feed on branches and leaves. After reaching adulthood, a giraffe can measure up to 6 meters (almost 20 feet) and weight up to 2 tonnes. "A giraffe birth is always going to be good news, it's a species and subspecies that face a high threat level," said Andrea Caiozzi, general coordinator of the zoo. "Therefore it is a way to contribute to the care of the species, to its protection and also to the education of children and their families."

(Reuters TV report, written by Natalia Ramos; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Also Read: Codelco workers in Chile to start national strike on Wednesday -union

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
3
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups; Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022