PM Modi announces first cohort of 30 Institutions to be supported under Chips to Startup Programme

The Hon'ble Prime Minister today Inaugurated the Digital India Week, a Digital Expo – Digital Mela at Gandhinagar, Gujarat organized by the Ministry of Electronics and information Technology (MeitY) with the arching theme 'Digital India: Catalyzing New India's Techade' a digital transformation journey for showcasing India's Technological prowess to the world.

The Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice under the guidance of Minister of Law & Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State for Law & Justice Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel participated in the Digital India Week from July 4 to July 6, 2022 to showcase the digital initiatives that have been undertaken for enhancing e-Gov and digital solutions. To showcase the Department's initiatives to go Digital, improve justice delivery and to make it more citizen centric, a team of officers of the Department, led by Dr. Anju Rathi Rana, Addl. Secretary, is participating in event.

One of the most important initiatives is the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS), an innovative web-based application software tool which utilizes standard templates, monitors the court cases in a proactive, transparent and effective manner. It is a dashboard based system, where user departments can see their legal matters at a glance. LIMBS ensures proper e-governance, as visualized by the government.

The department has started using the e-office and digitised all litigation records of active cases in a time-bound manner. This has helped in making the process for virtual hearings of government litigation cases more efficient. This is a significant step towards achieving the goal of a "Digital India".

The Notary Online Application Portal being the next software tool which has made the application process extremely user friendly. Now applicants can sit at home or be anywhere and apply online. The application process has become simpler and has led to saving of huge amount of paper and money of the applicants. This is another example of Public centric justice delivery initiative.

A stall has been set up with Vibrant Posters and Banner, displaying a video showing the Law Minister inaugurating the Notary Online Application Portal; a LED TV continuously showcases slideshows of visually appealing presentations about Notary and LIMBS and the Video Presentations of LIMBS and NOTARY are being played on the LED screen continuously. Brochures about LIMBS and Notary are being distributed to the visitors, and our representatives are present there to demonstrate the features and benefits of LIMBS and Notary Online Application Portal.

(With Inputs from PIB)