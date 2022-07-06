Left Menu

Certified BLDC motor and smart controller for e-Rickshaws developed by IIT Kharagpur

This technology transfer has happened as part of Digital India Week which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 4th July, 2022 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:23 IST
Certified BLDC motor and smart controller for e-Rickshaws developed by IIT Kharagpur
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

It is a fact that more than 90% of the components and its technology for Electric Vehicles (like motor/controller/ converter/Battery Management System/ Charger) are being imported in our country which are not suitable as per our environment, road and traffic conditions. Therefore, to address this challenge and to increase local manufacturing, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has initiated a programme for Indigenous Development of Electric Vehicle Sub-systems. Initially, technology development for 2W/3W has been taken up as it contributes to more than 80% of the vehicles on our roads.

An Indigenous, Efficient, Affordable and Certified BLDC motor and smart controller for e-Rickshaws has been developed by IIT Kharagpur under the above mentioned program. Yesterday this technology was transferred to M/s Brushless Motor India Pvt Ltd. for commercial production in the gracious presence of Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, Dr. Jaideep Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, MeitY, Smt Sunita Verma, Group Cordinator (R&D in Electronics), MeitY, Dr Somnath Sengupta, IIT Kharagpur and Shri Om Krishan Singh, Scientist D, MeitY. This technology transfer has happened as part of Digital India Week which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 4th July, 2022 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022