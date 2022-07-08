Left Menu

Rajnath to launch 75 AI-powered defence products on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:04 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch 75 defence products powered by artificial intelligence (AI) on Monday.

These 75 products will be launched at the first-ever 'Artificial Intelligence in Defence' (AIDef) symposium and exhibition to promote self-reliance in the defence sector when India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence.

''On Monday, we are going to have a programme wherein 75 products, technologies and solutions, which are powered by AI and have applications in defence, will be launched,'' Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said during a press briefing.

AI will play a significant role in all arenas of modern warfare, whether it is in logistics or human behaviour, he noted.

He said out of the 75 products, some are already being used by the armed forces while the rest are in the process of deployment.

''Also, over 100 AI-powered defence products of various organisations and companies are in various stages of development,'' he added.

The defence minister will inaugurate AIDef, organised by the Department of Defence Production on Monday.

The 75 products are in the domains of robotics systems, cyber security, human behaviour analysis, intelligent monitoring system, supply chain management, voice analysis and C4ISR (command, control, communication, computer and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) and operational data analytics, he said.

