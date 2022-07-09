Left Menu

Rogers services restored for majority of customers after Canada-wide outage

The country's border services agency said the outage affected its mobile app for incoming travelers. Every facet of life was disrupted with the outage and the police across Canada said that some callers could not reach emergency services via 911 calls.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 17:06 IST
Rogers services restored for majority of customers after Canada-wide outage
Rogers Telecommunication Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Canada

Rogers Telecommunication said on Saturday that it has restored services for the majority of its customers after a service outage at one of Canada's biggest telecom operators shut banking, transport and government access for millions of people, adding to criticism over its industry dominance. "As our services come back online and traffic volumes return to normal, some customers may experience a delay in regaining full service," the company said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Canadians crowded into cafes and public libraries that still had internet access and hovered outside hotels to catch a signal. The country's border services agency said the outage affected its mobile app for incoming travelers. Every facet of life was disrupted with the outage and the police across Canada said that some callers could not reach emergency services via 911 calls.

