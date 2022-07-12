Baseball-Dodger Stadium workers vote to authorize strike ahead of All-Star game

Concession workers at Dodger Stadium have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike just over a week before the venue is set to host Major League Baseball's All-Star Game.

More than 1,500 workers for concessions giant Compass Group and Levy Restaurants at the venue voted 99% in support of the authorization, meaning a strike could be called at any moment. The workers are currently trying to negotiate a new contract.

"I voted yes to strike because I often have to pick up shifts at the Rose Bowl just to try to make ends meet," Dodger Stadium bartender Laura Ortiz said in a press releases put out by Unite Here Local 11. "I love working at Dodger Stadium and know that our company can do better."

The Dodgers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Major League Baseball's All-Star Game, which includes nearly a week of events in the lead-up to the July 19 contest, is returning to Los Angeles for the first time since 1980 and is expected to draw fans from around the country and beyond.

