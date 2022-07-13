Canada regulator demands answers from Rogers for network outage
- Country:
- Canada
Canada's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it has ordered Rogers Communications to respond to questions about last week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.
Rogers needs to provide a detailed account as to "why" and "how" the outage happened, and what measures the company is putting in place to prevent future outages, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said in a statement.
The company has until July 22 to provide its responses, after which the CRTC will decide what additional measures need to be taken.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- Canadian
- Canadians
- Telecommunications Commission
ALSO READ
Germany, Canada in talks over LNG terminal for export to Europe -govt official
Scotiabank pauses Hockey Canada sponsorship over sex assault allegations
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say
Germany, Canada in talks over LNG terminal for export to Europe -govt official
Russia says it's not in diplomatic contact with Canada and Germany over gas turbine issue