Canada regulator demands answers from Rogers for network outage

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 13-07-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 00:04 IST
Canada's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it has ordered Rogers Communications to respond to questions about last week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.

Rogers needs to provide a detailed account as to "why" and "how" the outage happened, and what measures the company is putting in place to prevent future outages, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said in a statement.

The company has until July 22 to provide its responses, after which the CRTC will decide what additional measures need to be taken.

