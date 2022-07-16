Rugby-Ireland beat New Zealand 32-22 to seal series
Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 14:33 IST
A courageous Ireland held off a fierce All Blacks fightback to claim an epic 32-22 win in the series-deciding third test in Wellington on Saturday.
Beaten in the opening test at Eden Park, Ireland completed rare back-to-back victories over the New Zealanders following their win in the second match at Dunedin.
