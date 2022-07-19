Russia says Apple violates antitrust laws
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:09 IST
Russia's competition authority said on Tuesday that U.S. tech giant Apple is in violation of the country's antitrust laws due to its dominant position in the app store market.
In a statement, the federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an investigation.
