Police training should be changed over time, says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said training of policemen should be changed over time and emphasised that there is a need to inculcate the spirit of patriotism, discipline and sensitivity along with modern techniques.

Chairing a review meeting of the central police training institutes here, Shah said use of technology and modern equipment in training of police forces is the need of the hour but at the same time there should be focus on basic policing and put it into practice. ''It is very important that training of policemen should be changed over the time,'' he said, according to an official statement.

The home minister emphasised on both, strictness and sensitivity in training and said that along with modern techniques, there is a need to inculcate the spirit of patriotism, fitness, discipline, sensitivity and self-dedication in police forces. He stressed the need to review the impact of online training for policemen at all levels besides an effective training system to fulfil expectations, sense of duty and achievement of goals.

He said under 'Mission Karmayogi' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, training of police personnel up to the level of constable, sub inspector and DSP should be conducted with a holistic approach.

The home minister said 60 per cent training for all policemen should be common to all, while 40 percent training should be force-based, so that we can make the best use of our training capabilities.

Presentations were made by the central police training institutions emphasising upon the importance of right training at the right time to build up the capacities of the police personnel for providing prompt and effective responses to the ever changing nature of security challenges.

Discussions were held on the relative merits of hybrid learning and emerging training paradigms, training methodologies and techniques including the importance of assessment of training need analysis, productivity of training resources besides others.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and heads of central police training institutes also attended the meeting.

