Qualcomm launches new wearable platforms with 2X higher performance, 50% lower power

Qualcomm has launched new wearable platforms - Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 - that are claimed to offer 50% lower power, 2X higher performance and richer features, and 30% smaller size compared to the previous generation.

"The new wearable platforms – Snapdragon W5+ and Snapdragon W5 – represent our most advanced leap yet. Purpose-built for next-generation wearables, these platforms address the most pressing consumer needs by delivering ultra-low power, breakthrough performance, and highly integrated packaging," said Pankaj Kedia, senior director, product marketing, and global head of Smart Wearables, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Based on 4nm process technology, the new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 platform also comprises a 22nm-based highly integrated always-on co-processor. It incorporates a series of platform innovations including new ultra-low power Bluetooth 5.3 architecture, low power islands for Wi-Fi, GNSS, and Audio, and low power states such as Deep Sleep and Hibernate.

Qualcomm announced that Oppo and Mobvoi will be the first to launch smartwatches based on these new platforms, with 25 designs in the pipeline across segments.

"Oppo and Qualcomm Technologies have closely collaborated for a long time, creating new possibilities of product innovation together. The Oppo Watch 3 series will be launched in August. As the first smartwatch powered by Snapdragon W5 wearable platform, it will delight our users with better performance," said Franco Li, Oppo Associate Vice President, President of IoT Business.

Qualcomm also announced two reference designs from Compal and Pegatron to help customers develop products faster.