China criticises Japan's defence white paper
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-07-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 13:19 IST
Country:
- China
China's Foreign Ministry firmly opposes Japan's new defense white paper and sent stern representations to Tokyo about it, a spokesman said on Friday.
Japan warned in the annual paper earlier on Friday of escalating national security threats, including repercussions from Russia's war with Ukraine, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and vulnerable technology supply chains.
