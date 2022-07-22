Google Workspace users can now live stream meetings publicly via YouTube

Google has added the ability for Workspace users to live stream meetings publicly via YouTube. To initiate a live stream in Meet, navigate to Activities panel > Live Streaming and select your channel from the list.

To enable your first live stream, you should have your YouTube channel approved for live streaming in advance, which can take up to 24 hours. Once enabled, you can live stream instantly.

"Live streaming is useful in situations where you want to present information to large audiences outside of your organization, giving them the opportunity to pause and replay as needed, or view the presentation at a later time," Google wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Live streaming can be turned on or off at the domain, OU, or group level by admins. Live streaming will be automatically available to users with personal Google accounts.

The feature is currently rolling out to Rapid Release domains and may take up to 3 days to be fully visible while the gradual rollout for Scheduled Release domains will commence on July 25, 2022, and it may take up to 15 days to be available to all users.

The ability to live stream meetings publicly via YouTube will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers as well as to Google Workspace Individual users, Google One Premium plan members in select countries and to users with personal Google Accounts.

Google noted that the feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Education Standard, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.