Google Pixel 6a to unlock with unregistered fingerprints

Google's latest Pixel is experiencing some issues, which you may have heard, but this time it may be more serious. Reviewers have discovered that the fingerprint sensor on the recently released Pixel 6a appears to unlock even with unregistered prints.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 18:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Google's latest Pixel is experiencing some issues, which you may have heard, but this time it may be more serious. Reviewers have discovered that the fingerprint sensor on the recently released Pixel 6a appears to unlock even with unregistered prints. According to GSM Arena, Beebom first brought the issue to light on YouTube.

The Pixel 6a was unlocked with the thumbprints of two additional team members in their testing, despite the fact that their prints were never registered. The security advantages of having a fingerprint lock on the device in the first place are negated by this. The good news is that Google can probably address this in software.

If you are the device's owner and concerned about security, you should probably just establish a strong passcode in the interim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

