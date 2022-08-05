Mexico's 'Granny Jordan' becomes viral TikTok basketball star

Mexico has a new basketball star: 71-year-old Andrea Garcia Lopez. Nicknamed "Granny Jordan" by TikTok users, a video showing Lopez lighting up the court in her small remote town of San Esteban Atatlahuca in the southern state of Oaxaca has been viewed over 1 million times since it was uploaded by her grandson.

In the video https://www.tiktok.com/@jcarlossando/video/7122618507421863174?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=6894583748181820933, Lopez, a local artisan with her gray hair platted in two long braids and sporting a long skirt, fakes out an opponent near the basket to make space for a shot which she expertly scores off the backboard. Lopez says she hopes to keep playing for many years, even if her knee is starting to act up a bit.

