Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi inaugurates multispecialty charitable Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital; a revolution in rural healthcare

Envisioned by spiritual visionary and humanitarian leader Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital was inaugurated at the hands of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi virtually. The Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel and Hon'ble President, BJP Gujarat State & Member of Parliament, Navsari Shri C.R. Patil graced the event at the international headquarters of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur.

The event saw the esteemed presence of Ministers like Shri Kanubhai Desai – Minister of Finance, Energy, Petrochemicals, Gujarat, Shri Nareshbhai Patel – Minister of Tribal Development, Food & Civil Supply and Consumer Protection, Gujarat, Shri Jitubhai Chaudhary - Minister of State, Kalpasar, Narmada, Water Resources and Water Supply, Gujarat and Shri Mukeshbhai Patel - Minister of Agriculture, Energy and Petrochemicals, Gujarat.

Located in the heart of South Gujarat, Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital is a dedicated, selfless endeavour to bridge the gap between global standards of healthcare and local access to underprivileged communities. This 250-bed charitable hospital is spread across 8 acres of land, built at a cost of over 200 crores. Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur carries an 18-year legacy of excellence in rural healthcare, having treated over 1.85 million patients since 2004.

The newly inaugurated hospital aims to provide free support to underprivileged patients at every stage of recovery right from early diagnosis, treatment, preventative care to rehabilitation, by a team of 300+ highly qualified doctors and specialists. Rural patients will also have access to the best global doctors through teleconsultations at no cost.

Bringing over 16 specialities to the doorstep of the tribal belt, Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital will provide end-to-end care in every department- Radiology, Oncology, Neurology, Nephrology, Gynaecology, Urology, Orthopaedics, Rheumatology, Paediatrics, Dermatology, ENT, Pathology, Gastroenterology, Dentistry, Physiotherapy as well as Psychiatry.

Enhanced treatment in each department will be delivered using state-of-the-art facilities like - • 6 ultra-modern operation theatres • 1.5 T MRI Machine • 128 Slice CT scan with CT angiography • Cardiac Catheterisation Lab • Dialysis unit • 18-bed ICU and 26-bed NICU • District Early Intervention Centre • Aqua Therapy and Robotic Physiotherapy • Sensory Garden for Developmental Disability • Blood Centre with Blood Bank Moreover, through collaborations with leading international medical universities like Stanford, Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital will emerge as a global centre of medical research, and actively train medical students and staff. For information on the hospital visit srmd.org.

Honorable PM's speech at the event: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CO1GPa0K_JqoHXLgh8YB2D1P9slhQq7j At the event, Hon'ble PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for Shrimad Rajchandra Centre of Excellence for Women. Built at a cost of approximately 40 crores, this facility will serve as a space of employment, empowerment and skill-training for hundreds of rural women. The centre will focus on upskilling the women in handicrafts, computer functionalities, English communication, financial literacy amongst others. Recognising all life as sacred, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur also announced another medical initiative. Hon'ble PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the 150-ward Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital as well, which is to be built at a cost of 70 crores. This facility spread across 40 acres will provide advanced treatment and rehabilitation to both large and small animals. It is equipped with ultramodern and unheard of facilities for animals like CT Scan, 2D EchoCardiography, laparoscopy, endoscopy, physiotherapy, etc.

Commemorating the 75th year of Indian Independence, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur has showcased its commitment to selfless service by undertaking 75 extensive social initiatives in collaboration with the Government of India so far.

Turning human rights into a tangible reality for every section of society; Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur is undoubtedly building an ecosystem of care that shelters and fosters growth across all communities and forms of life.

