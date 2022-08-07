First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since start of war

A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the start of the war in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Writing on Facebook, he said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S was in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.

