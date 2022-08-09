Science News Roundup: Northrop taps rocket startup Firefly to replace Antares' Russian engines
Northrop taps rocket startup Firefly to replace Antares' Russian engines
Northrop Grumman is partnering with rocket startup Firefly Aerospace to build a new version of its workhorse Antares rocket without Russian-made engines that were cut off from the United States after the invasion of Ukraine, the company said on Monday. The new version of Antares, a rocket which NASA uses to ferry cargo to the International Space Station, will use seven Miranda engines under development by Firefly, Northrop said in a statement, adding that the two companies will later work on an entirely new launch vehicle.
