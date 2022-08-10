Employee Growth platform Courseplay appoints Ketan Bellaney as Vice President Technology

Mumbai, August 10, 2022 : Courseplay, the AI powered employee experience platform that focuses on transforming employee growth through 360-degree employee learning, announced the appointment of Mr. Ketan Bellaney, as Vice President of Technology.

Ketan will take charge of technology leadership at Courseplay and be responsible for accelerating Courseplay’s technical capabilities by focusing on scalable cloud technologies, advanced security, big data and state-of-the-art AI-powered features.

Mr. Arjun Gupta, Founder & CEO, Courseplay said, “Ketan is an incredible addition to our team at Courseplay, as he brings a mix of enterprise-tech experience and problem-solving skills. As we look at solving more complex problems in the skill development and employee experience space, Ketan’s tech leadership, and strong background in building scalable platforms will further bolster the company’s growth”.

“I am privileged to join the Courseplay team. My mission will be to build, shape, and scale the technology team into a successful delivery organization by creating a culture where employees are motivated to collaborate and deliver on the company’s values of intuitive design and client-centric features. We will ensure our teams have the right skills and resources to deliver quality outcomes. We are already working with innovative and cutting-edge technology and platforms to deliver a market-leading product and we are now also integratiing with a range of market-leading third-party technology products to create a better eco-system for our employee engagement platform. We will be coaching, mentoring, and developing our team internally in the organization to be the best they can be.” said Mr. Ketan Bellaney, Vice President- Technology, Courseplay.

Ketan brings over 14 years of experience in developing and managing large-scale web applications, and end-to-end lifecycle management including strategic analysis, road mapping, delivery, support, and deploying on multi-server architecture. Specializing in solving complex business problems, Ketan is a motivational leader with a proven track record of building teams to achieve outstanding success with an aptitude for fostering strong stakeholder relationships to meet deliverables. He is passionate about building great tech teams that understand the requirements and commercial impact, and that strive to build the best product.

About Courseplay Courseplay is an AI-powered employee experience platform that focuses on transforming employee growth through learning. Courseplay brings to the table end-to-end solutions in training delivery, employee engagement, workflow automation and impact measurement. Till date the start-up has engaged more than a million employees across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. With over 100,000+ activities offered in the form of e-learning titles, behavioural scorecards, coaching evaluations, performance management, assessments and more, the breadth and depth of services is one of the reasons that makes Courseplay a perfect choice for industry-leading companies. Courseplay specializes in global implementations for enterprises, often with complex business processes. Courseplay has extensive expertise in the industries like Manufacturing, Distribution, E-Commerce, Aerotech, FMCG, Cosmetics & Healthcare, Innovative Retail, High-tech, ITeS and media/entertainment industries.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)