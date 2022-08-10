Left Menu

Microsoft tie-ups with MSDE, CBC for capacity building of India's civil servants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 22:46 IST
Microsoft has partnered with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Capacity Building Commission (CBC) to enhance the functional computer literacy of nearly 2.5 million civil servants of the Government of India.

The project will digitally empower them to provide efficient and effective citizen-centric services to the vulnerable and underprivileged sections of society, the company said in a statement.

Within the project, the training will include job roles such as section officers, assistant section officers, clerks, upper division clerks, lower division clerks, under secretaries, deputy secretaries, and equivalent officers at senior, junior and supporting levels in the central government entities.

CBC has undertaken the capacity building plans for the ministries of Defence, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Expenditure, Finance, Social Justice, Civil Aviation, Ports and Shipping, and Labour.

One of the major competency gaps identified among these job roles was the lack of digital productivity application skills needed while working on Microsoft Office tools like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint presentation, at a professional level, the statement said.

''Therefore, training programs under the partnership will be enabled for the officials to upgrade their digital productivity skills, so that they can fulfil their roles effectively in various ministries,'' the statement said.

